I do not own a computer, and with the public libraries closed, I do not have access to one. Since the lockdown, numerous people have told me over the phone or in person: “You can do such and such by going to this or that site.”
When even church people do this to me, I am reminded of James 2:1-4. My television has neither cable nor an antenna, so I cannot watch religious programming. The TV is attached to a DVD player.
If you have any consideration for the feelings of poor people, please first ask if we have access to something before blithely suggesting that we use it.
I want to thank St. Matthews for providing the outdoor Stations of the Cross and St. Patricks for providing for visits to the Blessed Sacrament from outside the church.
ROBERT MICHAEL DOYLE
Champaign