On March 18, my wife, son, daughter-in-law, grandson, brother and I were eating dinner at Red Robin in Champaign. The waitress greeted us and wished us a pleasant visit. I told her that we were there for my sister’s funeral the next day. She said she was sorry for our loss.
After the meal, the waitress handed me a note that said that our bill had been paid by the people in an adjacent booth in honor of loved ones lost. The people who paid our bill had left, so we couldn’t thank them personally.
Whoever you are, you made a sad situation a little brighter. Thank you for your kindness and generosity.
Eugene Wood
Parchment, Mich.