Occasionally, I read a letter by those who are moving out of Illinois, and they frequently refer to what they view as the burdensome taxes as their reason for leaving.
I am in no way saying that Illinois is perfect, and I particularly grow tired of the corruption that is frequently uncovered in Springfield. However, there are ways other than taxes to evaluate a state, and there are many reasons I’m thankful to be a lifelong citizen of Illinois.
When I see other states that appear to be passing laws to attack democracy by restricting voting rights and challenging election results, attacking books, teachers and schools, attacking the LGBTQ community and their families, and attacking many others they disagree with, I stop and give thanks for living in Illinois.
Some people talk about threats to their freedom, but it seems like there is a growing trend to use the power of the state to intrude into people’s lives to fight these so-called “culture wars.”
I sometimes think about moving to a place with milder winters, but I then stop and remind myself how lucky I am to live in Illinois, regardless of the taxes and the winters.
SCOTT DAVIS
Champaign