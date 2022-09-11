Thanks for his memories
There is no overstating the influence of Lee Cabutti on the Champaign-Urbana community.
Some tributes will focus on his accomplishments as a coach and athletic director, and that is understandable, because there were many. But even in retirement, his impact remained enormous.
He was a faithful friend to my father, who lived alone after the death of my mother and looked forward to regular visits from Coach. He was a natural storyteller who had exceptional recall. He kept up with developments in the lives of athletes and coaches from his days at Central and Herrin.
To all of them, he was a giant. It has been said that the highest tribute to the dead is not grief, but gratitude. All over Illinois, many are grateful for having known Lee Cabutti.
DOUG CARROLL
Flagstaff, Ariz.