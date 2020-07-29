Thanks, N-G, for mug shots decision
Human rights are the lifeblood of our communities. Our cities, villages and surrounding areas require fair and equitable treatment for all people regardless of race, religious belief, color, national origin, sex or age. For this reason, The News -Gazette, in joining in with many other newspapers and cities, should be applauded for its recent announcement to stop the publication of mug shots.
Circulation of
mug shots perpetuates stereotypes, especially in this digital age, where a person only accused of a crime but not convicted is subject to an internet search exposing his/her photo and arrest information.
The challenging times we are all facing require us to be in this together. This change of policy moves us forward in that direction. The News-Gazette’s recent series of articles highlighting Being Black in America stimulates constructive discussion, bringing us closer as a community.
Many thanks to Paul Barrett, publisher, and Jim Rossow, vice president of news, for leading this effort. The citizens of the Champaign-Urbana and surrounding communities appreciate you listening to us. We support the continuing success of your organization.
Dennis and Nellrose Graham
Cary and Rachel Steinman
Topper and Carol Steinman
and eight others