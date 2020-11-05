Thanks to those who served
I urge those who do administrative and academic work who are not back at your desks or in your classes to show gratitude to those who cared for our sick in the hospitals, worked in kitchens cooking food for us all to carry-out, cleaned public restrooms, patrolled our streets, answered the call to put out a fire and continued to build roads, buildings and houses.
I write to thank everyone who risked exposure to serve.
But it is time for us all to get back to doing our jobs and share some risk, to show some of the courage that others have been doing for months. It is time for some humility to realize that not being present for our customers, our students and our public creates a very real loss to those we serve. Let us all show courage and show up to serve.
MIKE BREWER
DeLand