Thanks, Urbana Fire Department
Recently, my 93-year-old father, Marvin Lease, got out of University Rehab in Urbana.
They said after he passed the doors on the outside, he was our responsibility from there.
He’s had to have one leg amputated, so because of his weakness from that and his age, we couldn’t get him in the truck, even with my boyfriend’s and my help.
So we called 911 and the Urbana Fire Department came with three men.
They lifted him into the truck. We will be ever grateful to them for that Aug. 19 day.
We would still be struggling if it wasn’t for them. Not only did they help us that day, but many others over the years.
Many thanks.
CATHY MARTIN
Urbana