Late in 2008, Illinoisans learned that their governor was a crook. I thought former Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s world-class corruption — soliciting campaign contributions in exchange for Obama’s vacated Senate seat — would forever embarrass Illinois Democrats like me. How times change.
Rod’s grift was jaywalking compared to Trump’s extorting Ukraine, handing over influence in the Middle East to Russia and obstructing investigations by the FBI and Congress. Yet every day Trump’s partisans find new ways to squint and declare, “It’s all good!” Apparently, Blagojevich was just ahead of his time.
When those wiretap recordings of Blago’s shakedowns became public, did it occur to Democrats to question the legitimacy of Patrick Fitzgerald, the Republican U.S. Attorney prosecuting the case? What about stoking suspicions that Republicans were conspiring to overturn elections? Did anyone think to ask whether a Blago-hater had tipped off Fitzgerald?
Then the Democrats in Springfield actually impeached Blagojevich! What were they thinking? How could Democratic Senators have unanimously voted to remove him from office when he hadn’t yet been proven guilty in court? Perhaps some “perfect” calls were just misunderstood. Rod didn’t even get any quid for the “golden” quo he offered!
Applying the standards of today’s Republican Party, Democrats should feel ashamed of having weakly abandoned one of our own. At the very least, Democrats should have defended Blago the way U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis defends Trump, by announcing they hadn’t seen adequate proof of a crime while voting to not investigate further. Wouldn’t Illinois have just gotten over it?
ROBERT HUDSON
Champaign