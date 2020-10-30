The magic word
is ‘compromise’
As this terrible year of 2020 winds down, how do things look?
Many unsettling issues still remain unresolved. Although the election may eventually be technically (or politically) decided, the people will remain strongly divided and frustrated.
COVID-19 appeared to have been checked in the summer but now has raised its ugly head again and presents many roadblocks to better health and ending an anemic economy.
Racial tensions remain tense but somewhat better as more emphasis is being put on restructuring and retraining our police force.
Somewhat-fragile international relations are on hold until the election is final. The future makeup of the Supreme Court is apparently going to be decided soon without waiting for the election, much to the disdain of the Democrats. Happy New Year!
It appears we will go into next year against a brisk headwind and very choppy seas. There is hope everything will calm down. This can happen if there is a will. It will take effort on everyone’s part, regardless of your convictions.
People have to accept that we can disagree but can also co-exist if we negotiate.
The magic word is a commitment to compromise. There is always some common area that everyone can agree upon and go forward.
One has to accept that their views are not always “in the majority.” Our country was founded on a democratic principle that the majority rules.
One responsibility of the majority is that they attempt to address and respect the views of the minority.
That is accomplished by finding the common ground. The common ground is there in all our issues — look for them.
GUS RUCH
Champaign