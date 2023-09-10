The meaning of Rosh Hashanah
The Jewish New Year, also known as Rosh Hashanah, will be celebrated on Sept. 15-17 this year.
According to Jewish tradition, Rosh Hashanah marks the birthday of the world. Similar to personal birthdays, it is a time of both introspection and celebration. The celebrations include religious services as well as family and/or communal festive meals.
One of the most known customs of the holiday is eating apples dipped in honey to symbolize the wish for a sweet new year. Another custom is baking the traditional Jewish challah bread in a circular pattern to mark the beginning of a new calendar cycle. The common greetings for Rosh Hashanah are “Shanah Tova (Have a good year)” and “Have a sweet New Year.”
The introspection during Rosh Hashanah strongly leans on its place in the sequence of Jewish High Holidays. Before, during and after Rosh Hashanah, Jewish tradition requires the Jewish people to perform a process of retrospection and self-judgment.
This includes actively seeking forgiveness for wrongful doing, supporting the needs of others through volunteering and charity and participating in prayer services. The literal calls of retrospection are symbolically done through the blowing of a Shofar (a ram’s horn) before and during the Holy Day. Ten days after Rosh Hashanah, the High Holiday of Yom Kippur is observed.
According to Jewish theology, Yom Kippur is considered the day of ultimate judgment where the divine reviews each person’s deeds over the past year. Yom Kippur is often observed with fasting and religious services.
EREZ COHEN
Champaign