I’m outta Illinois.
Like many, I’m sick of what the Democrats have done to this state over the last 30-plus years.
Our family has bought a house in Florida, and we’re never coming back. The never-ending taxes and corruption have made the state a disaster. I had to buy a trailer to haul some of my stuff.
The lady behind the counter when I was ordering my trailer said every time Gov. J.B Pritzker gets on TV saying he’s going to save Illinois they have to order more trailers because people are still leaving in droves.
Until Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan and his lapdogs — Pritzker, Sen. Richard Durbin, etc., — leave, Illinois has no chance of any economic, moral or ethical recovery.
Pritzker legalized pot to get the stoner vote. Now there will be more impaired people on the road. He’s raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour even though when money gets tight in business the first thing cut is payroll.
I want to hear what Pritzker tells all the people who will be unemployed or under-employed. Our border states don’t have the $15 minimum wage, so guess where many businesses will be going? Good job, J.B.
This needs to change or Illinois will continue to go bankrupt. People work to make a living not support socialist leaders. People need to vote them out. People can stay if they want, but I’m outta Illinois.
TIM WYSE
Champaign