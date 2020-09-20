There are answers to our problems
A recent letter (“Elections don’t change much”) voiced a common frustration with the current political system.
It does appear to be a hopeless situation, where serious problems are left unresolved and political polarization continues to get worse. This political dysfunction is explained very well in a new book, “The Politics Industry: How Political Innovation Can Break Partisan Gridlock and Save Our Democracy,” by Katherine Gehl and Michael Porter.
More importantly, this book provides logical, nonpartisan solutions. By focusing their solutions primarily on nonpartisan, top-five, open primaries and general-election ranked-choice voting, the authors’ solutions are achievable as well. I urge people to read this book. It presents some reasonable ideas that open up the possibility of positive, unifying improvements.
ROBERT KESSLER
Champaign