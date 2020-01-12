It seems that by now, it should be apparent to many that several of the reorganized Champaign County elective offices got off to a shaky start last year.
The treasurer’s office has floundered from the beginning. Why was this allowed to continue?
Perhaps some of the voters who filled these offices should take a look at the three county offices that have hummed along quite efficiently since the last election. Those would be the offices of the circuit clerk, county recorder and county coroner.
Surely I’m not the only person who believes the election process should give us county officials who are committed to doing a good job and serving their constituents, not simply filling partisan quotas.
JOAN MILLER
Champaign