There is much work to complete
As emphasized by the Unit 4 Board of Education’s unanimous approval of an anti-racism resolution, declaring racism as a public-health crisis is long overdue.
As many mentioned in last week’s article, this resolution is an important step forward, but decreasing racial disparities will hinge on ongoing action taking place within the appointed special committees and all district employees.
Much more work is needed. Input from the Black Teachers Alliance should be given due weight. This group has long been working toward many of the goals put forth in this resolution. Earlier this year, they hosted a screening of “Pushout: Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools” (pushoutfilm.com), followed by a panel discussion that touched on the disproportionate rates of disciplinary actions including suspensions that students of color face in contrast to White peers.
These conversations need to continue.
While concerns regarding school resource officers will be revisited in three months, what will happen in the meantime? Let’s ensure that the data collected on officer interactions and incidents is disaggregated by race and gender.
What counseling services and support groups can be offered to students of color to help process the trauma that comes with the death of George Floyd and in numerous accounts of police brutality across the United States? The expectation that students of color must check their trauma at the door sets many up to be pushed out. Validating this concern means increasing the number of school social workers and counselors to expand services!
SHARNELL KNAPP
Champaign