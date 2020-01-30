I read with interest The News-Gazette’s article regarding the American Red Cross’ appeal for type-O blood.
The shortage reported by the Red Cross is not occurring at Carle Foundation Hospital or OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center because they are supplied by Community Blood Services of Illinois. It is a division of the larger Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.
As a board member of that organization, I would suggest that The News-Gazette would better serve its readers by including information about which organization provides blood to local hospitals when printing news releases from the Red Cross.
Donors may not be aware of such information and might be influenced about where to give blood if they knew.
Blood donated to the Red Cross in Champaign-Urbana leaves the community and does not provide support to patients in our local hospitals. There are some smaller area hospitals in Gibson City and Monticello that are supplied blood by the Red Cross, but the vast majority of transfusions are given at Carle and OSF hospitals. Which is to point out that donating blood is a good thing and important.
However, readers knowing which hospital’s patients will benefit is also important.
RICHARD SCHIMMEL
Champaign