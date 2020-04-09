I saw pictures of two of Chicago’s busiest places, where there were no cars, people or traffic. Yet when I look out on Springfield Avenue in Champaign, it looks like a race track.
Where is everyone going? Surely not staying home. Parking lots are full at grocery stores and Walmart. Very scary.
My second question is why are all liquor stores open when they sell all kinds of liquor at Walmart, grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations?
To me, that’s exposing more people than necessary. Just saying.
LINDA EDMONDS
Champaign