There’s no need for spitballing
I disagree with your July 23 editorial on the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
First, it’s factually false. The reason two GOP appointees were denied slots was not because they were strong supporters of Donald Trump. So was Rodney Davis — he co-chaired Trump’s Illinois campaign — but he was not denied.
Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks were vetoed because their own words and actions made clear their only goal was to obscure the truth, not find it.
You say, “Why not let the public see it?” I say, why must we see it again? Those two have done nothing but spitball from the back row for five years. I left that behind in junior high school, and it’s been tolerated far too long. If you’re not trying to start a circus, don’t start by hiring a couple of clowns.
So Republicans will cry me a river in press conferences for the foreseeable future because Fox News needs sound bites. And Democrats — plus Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger — will hold hearings, take testimony, examine evidence and find facts, because their constituents need the truth. I like the split screen.
The time is coming quickly when all who care will have to choose: Democracy or violence, sanity or self-delusion, patriotism or greed. And history shows whenever a nation makes that choice badly — revolutionary France, Nazi Germany, Milosevic’s Serbia and so many more — it always ends in failure and disaster, and it usually doesn’t take very long.
GREGG GORDON
Champaign