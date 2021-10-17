There’s no need to spend on jail
The Champaign County Board is preparing to spend $20 million to add space to the satellite jail, and it is considering using federal funds dedicated to pandemic recovery to do it. The residents of Champaign County have rejected this plan for the last 10 years, and they should reject it again.
The good news is, incarceration rates in Champaign County have been dropping steadily for 20 years. More good news: This reduced incarceration is also occurring at the state level, where the current number of incarcerated people is almost half what it was a generation ago.
Can we do better? Without a doubt. The Pretrial Fairness Act, which will put an end to the practice of money bail in 2023, is expected to drastically reduce municipal incarceration rates throughout the state. In Champaign County, we should aim for an average incarcerated population of fewer than 100 adults.
As we spend less on incarceration and the institutions dedicated to it, we make room to spend more on what we know keeps people out of jail: employment opportunities, educational assistance, substance-abuse treatment and networks of mutual care. This is not a guessing game; crime rates go down when credible alternatives exist.
I urge you to contact your county board representative today to reaffirm Champaign County’s commitment to proactive governance and a responsible, ethical use of public resources. Say no to jail construction and yes to growth-oriented programs that treat people with dignity and respect.
ROHN KOESTER
Urbana