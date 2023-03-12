Thies a great board candidate
School board elections have become even more important than ever in the current political climate.
I have been a lifelong educator, including 28 years in Champaign-Urbana (Parkland College, Uni High and the University of Illinois Gies College of Business) before moving to Lawrence, Kan.
I have known Mark Thies for over 20 years and fully endorse his candidacy for the Champaign school board. He will focus his efforts on the teachers and students of Unit 4 to improve the environment of teaching and learning.
Thies is a citizen of unquestioned integrity and work ethic. School boards need members who remember that teachers and students are the number one priority. I urge the voters of Unit 4 to vote for Thies.
JOHN HEDEMAN
Lawrence, Kan.