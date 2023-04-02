Thies great choice for Unit 4 board
I moved to Champaign in 1996 and have been a subscriber of The News-Gazette since then. This is my first Letter to the Editor.
I am voting for Mark Thies for the Champaign school board. I have known Mark and his wife, Lee Ann, since 1999. Mark is honest, thoughtful, intelligent and compassionate. He will offer a fresh perspective to the board.
Lee Ann, a teacher, recently retired from Unit 4, having devoted 25 years to helping our community’s children. Please vote for our children and the future of Unit 4 by joining me in voting for Mark.
WALTER H. RUESCH
Champaign