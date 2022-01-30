Letter to the Editor | Think about women's rights Jan 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Think about women’s rightsDid readers ever stop to consider that a woman has the right to her own body, even if that woman is an unborn female still in the womb? CELENE BAXLEYPesotum Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos NG Features Tom's Mailbag Pick the brain of veteran News-Gazette columnist Tom Kacich. Latest News The Latest: Federer, Djokovic congratulate Nadal on No. 21 French left is divided, weakened in presidential race The Screening Room | 'The Novice' an impressive calling card Big 10: Remembering Illini icon Clarence Shelley Northern Ireland marks 50 years since Bloody Sunday Letter from Birdland | Tending the hearth fires, inviting contemplation Deb Aronson | Blackberry Farm stories demonstrate joys of differences After the blizzard, the big chill as East Coast digs out Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title 2022 prep wrestling postseason primer: Rockets bringing big expectations into IHSA return Most Popular Articles ArticlesUPDATE: Firefighter hospitalized, dog killed in smoky Champaign house fireSheriff's deputies looking into break-ins at 3 St. Joseph businessesChampaign man arrested in September fatal shootingSavoy teen charged with October murder of Champaign manTom's #Mailbag, Jan. 28, 2022Cockburn's status unknown for showdown with SpartansBob's buzzer-beaters: Where there's a will, there's a wayChampaign teachers protest board's approach for extending elementary school dayMcClure steps down as STM volleyball coach after three seasons, one state titleIllinois-Purdue rematch rescheduled Twitter News