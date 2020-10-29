Think carefully before voting
I recently acquired a box of my grandfather’s documents, most dated from 1900 to 1920, and many written in Polish. One small scrap torn from a newspaper (presumably the Chicago American) instantly caught my attention.
It begins: “To Preserve a Government by the Consent of the Governed, the American Advises:
“First, direct nominations that the people may select such public servants as they deem worthy;
“Second, the recall, that the people may dismiss such public servants as have proved unworthy;
“Third, the initiative, that the people may compel action upon such legislation as they deem necessary;
“Fourth, the referendum, that the people may accept or reject legislation as they deem desirable;
“Fifth, a corrupt-practices act that will limit election expenses to legitimate purposes and make men and not money;
“Sixth, public ownership of public utilities, that the values created by the people shall belong to the public franchise, that no public servant shall barter the people’s property for his private gain;
“Seventh, the election of senators by the people, and of judges for short terms, that no branch of government shall feel itself too far above the people or too long removed from the people.”
Except for the gender references, these principles could have been written last week, not 100 years ago. They make sense. They still resonate.
As Election Day approaches, please consider those candidates, both national and local, who respect these principles and those who show no respect whatsoever for us, the governed.
TOM NAPIER
Champaign