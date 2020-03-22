The coronavirus has brought fears and many unknowns. The impact is definitely everywhere, and many people are panicked.
I hope and pray for everyone far and near for their safety and good health. This virus doesn’t see skin color, nationality or religion.
It’s a good thing to be prepared, but what I don’t understand is why we aren’t thinking of others, especially at a time like this.
Think about the people who don’t have extra money to go to the store and be prepared for a week or so.
What about the single parents and big families with lots of kids and sick people?
The people who have money are buying things like there is no tomorrow. The rest are left to survive on what remains. That’s ridiculous and very shameful.
This should be a wake-up call to many adults who are acting like spoiled children. They want what they want with no regard for what others need.
Please stop focusing on things that are not important and instead focus on caring for others. What happened to humanity, love, care and helping others?
Times like these can teach many life lessons. But it’s up to us to learn from those lessons, grow for our own selves and for the next generations. No time stays the same, and, hopefully soon, this pandemic will be behind us. Please be compassionate toward one another. Life is beautiful.
ZAINAB SUSI
Mahomet