Think of others, not yourself
Most of us have ancestors who came here by choice and faced uncertainty.
We’re a nation of risk takers, rugged individualists, positive thinkers, exceptionalists. Those traits are in our DNA and in childhood stories that shape us. They’ve served this nation well — until COVID-19.
Our skyrocketing case numbers demand reflection on how those traits impact our mitigation efforts.
Others, not just the risk taker, bear consequences when COVID-19 risks are miscalculated. It’s no longer heroic to dismissively ask “What are the odds?” “Not likely” can still be devastating.
Individualism should give way to concern for common good and cooperation. We long to return to normal. But when neighbors and health care workers are suffering, none of us are entitled to “normal” if it increases risk to others.
If staying positive means intentionally remaining ignorant about when and how we transmit COVID-19, then that positivity is pathological. Optimism should facilitate efforts to adapt and help others adapt, not self-serving efforts rooted in denial.
If exceptionalism is used to convince ourselves “no travel” guidelines apply to others but not us since “our” situation is unique, then it’s dysfunctional. Exceptionalism becomes arrogance when it blinds us to distancing failures that occur while walking in neighborhoods or parking lots without masks.
Poor leadership and the ignorant are only partially to blame for our nation’s failure. We need to guard against voices in our own heads that come up with a million reasons why “this once won’t matter.”
REBECCA MOLLOY
Urbana