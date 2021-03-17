Thinking just too much trouble
Sometimes, it’s best to sit on the sidelines and watch the crazy circus go by.
For sheer craziness, there’s the New York Times, which has editorialized against going down the “rabbit hole” of critical thinking. All those opposing views make peoples’ brains ache! Best to embrace an unimpeachable source (like the New York Times!), and let it do your thinking for you.
The Times would no doubt approve of the ubiquitous Bill Gates, who appears under every rock that’s turned over.
Gates is not a scientist, but he plays one on TV. He is now seen as a COVID-19 expert, telling us that the pandemic will last indefinitely unless everyone on Earth gets vaccinated.
No one sees fit to examine his heavy investment in the vaccine industry, which has helped increase his personal wealth by $20 billion during the pandemic. But the adoring TV talking heads can’t get enough of him.
And now he’s going to save the world from climate change. We must reduce our carbon footprint, says this owner of a 66,000-square-foot house and fleets of personal jets, helicopters and exotic cars.
And we must break our habit of eating natural foods. A great lover of hamburgers himself, Gates recommends fake foods — another area in which he is heavily invested — for the huddled masses.
Meanwhile, one wonders why he has quietly become the largest owner of farmland in the country. We might analyze that question — but that would take critical thinking.
JOSEPH BAUERS
Champaign