Just when I thought America was lost, it has come back again. It is sad that it has taken a disaster to bring us back together again. But it is heartwarming to see us banding together for the common good again.
We are foregoing personal freedoms. We are working at jobs that are needed even though we could become seriously ill. We are reaching out to our families, neighbors and friends in creative and fun ways, such as car parades for celebrations and sad farewells. We are putting up posters, sidewalk art and Christmas lights, and we are doing many other creative things to try to cheer people up. And we are making masks and other needed supplies for those in need.
We are closing that gaping hole in America one small gesture at a time. When push comes to shove, we remember that we are all in this together. Collectively, we can and do make a difference in this world. We are ONE America. We are the America who heard the call for action, and we came to the table with masks for those who need them. We are the America where a television station has the ability to ask, and we have the ability to give.
This is what I thought of today as I dropped off the masks I made. This is the United States of America I know. This is the United States of America I remember. This is the United States of America I love.
CHRISTINE CLINE
Urbana