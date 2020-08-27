Thompson job was great experience
I write to offer a most positive memory of the service of Gov. James Thompson. For his last 18 months as governor, I was executive director of the Governor’s Science Advisory Committee.
The job offer came as an unexpected, unanticipated phone call. I was then in mid-career as a geologist doing research and service at the Illinois State Geological Survey.
I had in the middle and late 1980s been involved in a high-profile science project and had done many public talks. On maybe a half-dozen occasions, the governor and/or his chief of staff had been in the audience.
When they decided to add a science-advisory component to the governor’s office and to support that effort with a substantial state grant program designed to move federal and private science funds into Illinois, they called me with the offer.
At first, I told the governor’s chief of staff that he was making a mistake as they were Republicans and I was known locally as an active Democrat. The chief of staff said, “That does not matter. We are not asking you to make political policy, as we will do that. You are being asked to make the state of Illinois rich via science and technology.”
Over the next 18 months with the Thompson administration and the first six months of the Edgar administration, I received considerable support and absolutely no political interference from the governor’s office. They were two honorable governors who cared deeply about the future of Illinois. Sad to say, things changed a lot in later years.
DAVID GROSS
Champaign