Government checks will soon be coming to most Americans. The government wants us to spend this money. For some, it will definitely not cover their losses, but it will help.
Then there are those like me who have not been directly affected financially by this pandemic. Many of us have assets we can use if necessary. For this, I am thankful to God.
I think it would be a good idea for those of us who do not really need this extra money to consider helping a person and/or family who have been hit hard by this crisis. If we do not personally know such a person or family, we can give to a reputable charity dedicated to helping the less fortunate.
This might be a local social service agency. Because the pandemic (as its name suggests) is worldwide, we might consider a charity that has a presence in many parts of our world.
I will not mention any one charity or agency. I know that many church denominations have set up special departments for just this purpose.
DON EHLERS
Champaign