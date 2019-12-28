Who supports impeachment? Not just Democrats.
Yes, some folks loathe President Donald Trump and will seize any excuse for impeachment. Their opinions tell us little. Some know nothing of the law, the Constitution, or history, and base their opinion on random snippets from MSNBC.
But legal, historical and moral authorities are weighing in — and they support impeachment.
The authorities agree. Fox News’ senior judicial analyst, Judge Andrew Napolitano, says the evidence of impeachable behavior is “overwhelming.”
”Overwhelming,” agreed over 870 lawyers and legal scholars in a letter to Congress. So did over 750 historians, including Taylor Branch and Ron Chernow.
Those 750 historians go on: “Trump’s numerous and flagrant abuses of power are precisely what the Framers had in mind as grounds for impeaching and removing a president.” The 870 lawyers and legal scholars agree, as does the conservative magazine “National Review.”
Former Watergate prosecutor Phillip Lacovara adds: “What Watergate involved pales in comparison to what the investigations of President Trump’s conduct have revealed.”
Moral authorities are weighing in as well. The Jesuit magazine “America” supports impeachment and the evangelical magazine “Christianity Today” supports removal from office as well.
The Catholic magazine “Commonweal” describes Trump’s impeachment as “a duty: a necessary expression of fidelity to the first principles of our Constitution.”
MING KUO
Urbana