Threats won’t
get job done
I interpreted Ben Joselyn’s April 9 Letter to the Editor complaining about Chief Illiniwek sweatshirts as a threat.
How dare he tell me or others what to wear or not to wear with regard to Illini apparel?
He threatened to denounce those who wear such garb in front of our friends and whoever else is around. He needs to get past his racist conduct.
In addition to that, he’s adopting the role of a bully. Joselyn needs to grow up.
Society tries to teach people not to act as bullies and treat people right. But he’s trying to intimidate others with threats of a public denunciation.
I will continue to wear what I please. If he takes me on, I have a few things to say to him.
DEBBIE GRIFFET
Champaign