Three cheers for townships
Champaign Township Supervisor Norman Davis made some excellent points on township government. It is easier to contact your local township supervisor or highway commissioner concerning aid for those who have a hard time getting public aid from the state and the condition of township roads.
On the subject of elections, the minority party has problems fielding candidates to run.
Many years ago, I was involved as a Democrat precinct committeeman getting candidates run. Since Mahomet was so largely Republican, it was the committeemen’s job to call the caucus.
There was only one incumbent Democrat at the time. He won because he was well known and a native of Mahomet.
I ran with two other Democrats, and we were solidly defeated. Four years later, the incumbent Democrat retired, and not one of us won.
Candidates need to live in a particular area for 20 years or more to be successful. If one is well liked, he or she will be elected.
There have been people who switched party affiliations just to have a better chance of getting elected.
The main problem with township elections is they are partisan. Most people stick to their D and R affiliation. Cunningham Township in Urbana is very Democratic.
We should dismantle the partisan process and vote strictly on qualifications. Our township government is better.
KURT EILBRACHT
Champaign