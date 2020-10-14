Here’s three solid judicial candidates
I litigated cases before judges in Champaign County and other nearby counties for more than 40 years.
I’ve seen what it
takes to be a good judge. A good judge should have integrity, substantial legal knowledge and experience, an even temperament, a solid work ethic, good listening and communication skills, and the ability to be fair and impartial.
I also strongly
believe that judges should be elected based on their qualifications, not on their party affiliation.
Circuit Judge Jason Bohm is clearly the superior candidate in the judicial contest that will be on the ballot in Champaign, Piatt,
Douglas, DeWitt, Moultrie, and Macon counties. He has established himself as a top-
notch judge in his two and a half years on the bench.
Ramona Sullivan is the candidate who deserves your vote in the Champaign County Circuit Judge contest. She will serve Champaign County well.
Suzanne Jennings Wells merits your
vote in the Piatt County Circuit Judge contest. Piatt County residents will be the big winners if she is elected.
Bohm is running as a Republican, Sullivan as a Democrat and Wells as an independent candidate.
Readers’ votes for them will help assure fair and impartial justice.
GLENN STANKO
Champaign