Thrilled by news about missile
I write to express my appreciation to all the people behind saving the ex-Chanute Air Force Base missile.
I went through the fire school in 1973 and returned from April 1977 to September 1983 to teach the structural-firefighting portion of the basic course. I’ve been back to visit a few times after the base closed and was greatly saddened by some sights and extremely pleased by others.
During my time in Rantoul, our family became friends with many of the locals. We left Rantoul with an outstanding daughter, who was born in April 1979 at the base hospital.
It’s great to see the missile will continue to shine brightly, bringing back memories of great times spent at Chanute Air Force Base in the fantastic community of Rantoul.
TOM HANEY
Joppa, Md.