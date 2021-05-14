Tick bites can be
a big problem
With the weather warming up and people being eager to be outside, I want to remind readers that May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month.
Lyme disease is spread by a tick bite, which can be quite small. Nearly 500,000 people a year can come down with it.
It is called the “Great Imitator” because it can be widely misdiagnosed as arthritis, chronic fatigue, Parkinson’s disease and even Alzheimer’s disease.
The symptoms include, but are not limited to, joint and muscle pain, swollen knees, irregular heartbeat, headaches, low fever and brain fog. They can come and go.
Ticks are found throughout the year but are most active in May. Migrating birds may carry them into our yards.
To be safe, wear tick repellent and proper clothing — long-sleeve shirts, pants tucked into socks, shoes and a hat. Learn how to properly remove ticks if you find one.
For more information, go to ilads.org or lymedisease.org.
GLEN MYERS
Atwood