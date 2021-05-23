Time for a town hall meeting
The NAACP Champaign County Branch sends prayers and condolences to the family of the police officer who lost his life to gun violence early Wednesday morning in Champaign, and we continue to pray for the officer still fighting for his life in the hospital. Prayers go out to the families involved in this senseless shooting here in Champaign. Condolences also go out to the family of the young community member caught in the cycle of mental illness and violence.
These incidents continue to call our attention to urban violence and mental illness in our communities across the nation. The NAACP Champaign County Branch strongly supports de-escalation for citizens and the police and strongly condemns urban and gun violence.
The NAACP Champaign County Branch supports calling for a town hall meeting to discuss mental illness and urban violence. The NAACP Champaign County Branch will continue to promote the “10 Shared Principles” for building trust between police and the Black community.
MINNIE PEARSON
president, NAACP Champaign County Branch