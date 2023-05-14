Time for action on climate change
For two decades, Republican leadership has dismissed calls for governmental action to slow climate change as “socialism.” Seeing the prevailing gridlock in America, socialists have criticized capitalism as inherently incapable of the necessary collective action.
However, last year, President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which incentivizes private investment to shift America from reliance on fossil fuels to renewable energy without increasing the deficit. American capitalists responded by investing at twice the anticipated rate. Jobs and new factories are being created across America. Tax credits are going to homeowners who install heat pumps and to electric-vehicle buyers. When a common good is coupled with public incentives, capital can be mobilized very rapidly.
Unfortunately, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and congressional Republicans are dead set on proving that we can’t successfully decarbonize our energy system under capitalism. Rather than join in helping the new law succeed, they are refusing to raise the debt ceiling unless it is scuttled. Such incomprehensibly bad policy would greatly enlarge the growing “climate deficit” imposed on our children in order to protect the market value of coal, oil and gas reserves.
Is it any wonder that young people are increasingly looking to socialism for solutions when the loudest capitalists only prove the socialist critique?
Whether you fear or desire systemic change, we can’t wait to decarbonize our economy. All who want America to address climate change should contact their representatives and insist that the Inflation Reduction Act be preserved in the debt-ceiling negotiations.
ROBERT HUDSON
Champaign