Time for county’s ‘Most Wanted’?
In the late 1980s, there were at least two television shows that dealt with the issue of criminal activities. “America’s Most Wanted” and “Unsolved Mysteries” ran for many years and are still in syndication.
Given the extent of shootings, murders, robberies, assaults and other assorted violations in Champaign County, perhaps it would be time for a “Champaign County’s Most Wanted” to air on one of the area television channels. It might help solve some crimes, and so far, there appears to be an unlimited supply of script material.
John Graham
Champaign