Time for choice has arrived
Columnist Scott Reeder did a good job of clarifying what “Christian Nationalism” means.
Another canard that gaining popularity is that the U.S. Constitution establishes a republic rather than a democracy. People vary in what they mean by this, but a common feature is that the wishes and beliefs of a select minority carry more weight than those of the majority.
Historically, a “Republic” is any nation that is not ruled by a king.
It is true that the constitution adopted a two-tiered legislature loosely modeled on the Roman Republic, with a senior Senate, initially appointed by the states, and a lower democratically elected house.
However, the legislatures of the states who would appoint the Senators were themselves democratically elected.
Italy’s government between the wars was intentionally modeled on the Roman Republic; the result was, literally, fascism.
While other attempts to model the Republic might avoid some of the excesses of Mussolini’s government, the basic nature of the political structure necessarily puts personal freedoms at risk.
We are at a critical point in history. After 240 years of nurturing our democracy, we find ourselves having to choose whether to keep a system in which, in principle, everyone’s voice counts, or adopt one in which an un-elected oligarchy is empowered to force their own judgment on the rest of us.
In keeping with the essence of democracy, we must each make this decision for ourselves. But keep in mind when you do, that we are making it for each other, as well.
JAMES ROGERS
Urbana