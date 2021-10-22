Time for Electoral College to go
The Electoral College must be eliminated for the president of the United States to credibly and truly represent the will of the people.
It must be determined by the popular vote alone. Also, for national fairness and consistency, the vote would need to be conducted under federal rules and standards.
Owing to the current inequity in the system, two of the last four presidents, George W. Bush and Donald Trump, failed to win the popular vote, and neither would have been around to have appointed Supreme Court justices John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch.
With the exception of Roberts, whose prime concern seems to be preserving the integrity of established law, the later selections have indicated that they are not so committed, as indicated by their disinclination to support Roe vs. Wade and allow the infamous Texas anit-abortion law to take effect.
Time has allowed some of the more egregious compromises of the framers of the U.S. Constitution to be corrected, such as slavery and women’s rights, but not all.
DAN McCOLLUM
Urbana