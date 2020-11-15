Time for GOP
to denounce claims
The president is completely within his rights to file lawsuits and to not officially concede the 2020 election. Where we must all draw the line, and something the Republican leadership has failed to do, is to disavow his completely fabricated claims of massive voter fraud. These attack the very foundation that our system of government was founded on: free and fair elections.
Only by having faith in the integrity of the process will the country as a whole be able to move on. In 2016, I was not happy with the outcome of the election, but I accepted the results, in spite of the fact that the candidate with the most popular votes lost. After that election, a victorious President Trump claimed voter fraud. He even set up a commission to investigate his claims. And what were the results of this two-year inquiry, other than the waste of taxpayer dollars? Nothing!
Now this same man is making more unsubstantiated claims, but this time, they may have the result of preventing his supporters from accepting the results. He has spent four years creating a more divisive country, and it looks like his parting shot may be to continue to pit American against American.
It’s time for Republican leaders like Rodney Davis to stop worrying about the president’s wrath and to denounce these false claims. Just saying we will wait for all the votes to be counted is not enough, an important principle of our system of government is being assaulted.
Scott Davis
Champaign