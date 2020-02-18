I do not know where Attorney General William Barr was first admitted to the bar, but that state’s equivalent of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation should immediately start proceedings to disbar him from legal practice.
The causes are evident: Conduct unbecoming of an attorney, massive ignorance of and/or total disregard for the most basic elements of law, and persistent telling of untruths.
Of course, that is what he was hired to do. A list of specific items would be extensive, and rapidly growing.
So, disbar Barr. Pun intended.
WILLIAM L. GAMBLE
Urbana