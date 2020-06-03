Time has come to empower people
The time has come to switch Federal Reserve priorities from supporting banks and the wider financial sector of the economy to supporting citizens and legal residents at large.
We need to end “trickle-down” approaches to infusing wholly new, base money into the economy through quantitative easing in favor of “bottom-up” strategies.
By putting money — or vouchers for money — directly into the hands of the population at large, it will get spent on critically needed (essential) goods and services that can empower all recipients with the income security, health care and education required to advance themselves through employment in the productive economy and to participate in civic, political and cultural life around them at many levels, local to global.
Empower the people, now.
GARY STORM
Urbana