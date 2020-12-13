Time has come
to reconcile
Now that the 2020 election has been completed and our political representatives are getting ready to assume new responsibilities in Congress, we are entering a period when relatively small numbers of “political-reconciliation-minded” members of Congress, especially in the Senate, could make a tremendous difference in finding and supporting solutions to practical problems facing all Americans and/or significant minority populations within our society.
This is a time for Democratic and Republican citizens from across the country to recognize, support and at times protect maverick congressional representatives who are willing to defy pressures from their own parties to draft and pass pieces of legislation that effectively address problems that have long festered in our society due largely to fiercely divided, party-dominated government.
It is truly ridiculous, for example, that the legislative and executive branches of the federal government have failed to cooperate sufficiently to pass economic-relief legislation critically needed to cope with the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Let the coming months be led by a new president committed to bipartisan solutions to our national problems and by new groups of congressional representatives responsive to a groundswell of support in the nation at large calling for just such solutions — representatives who are willing to resist party-line pressures and to cooperate with colleagues “across the aisle” to draft and pass legislation that works.
A good way to start would be by putting together a Congressional coalition of “Democrats and Republicans in Support of Alternative Energy” ... or “Smart Rail Transportation” ... or (fill in the blank).
GARY STORM
Urbana