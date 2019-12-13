These are the facts. Donald Trump conditioned a White House visit and the release of Congress-approved military aid on a public announcement by the newly-elected president of Ukraine that he was starting an investigation of Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Trump wanted this announcement so he could use it against Biden, his likely opponent for the presidency. There can be some quibbles about details, but this is what happened.
This kind of abuse of power for political gain would have ended any other presidency. But Trump believes he can do anything he wants and get away with it. And it appears that this is true. This is terrifying for our country and our democracy.
Trump has to be shown that he is not above the law. He needs to be impeached and removed from office.
DIANE KLOCK
Mahomet