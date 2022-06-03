After the latest school shooting, we are saddened, angry, frustrated and feeling helpless. But we need not be helpless.
This is a democracy. One party stands in the way of substantive changes to gun laws. There are five months to make those changes before November.
Even a moderate Republican, like Adam Kinzinger, believes that only minor changes are possible, such as strengthening background checks and enacting federal red-flag laws. In any case, these minor changes would do little to reduce the 45,000 Americans killed yearly in gun-related incidents.
The day following the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the governor held a news conference. After reviewing the event, he proceeded to suggest solutions. “Hardening” the schools, arming the teachers, employing unpaid retired veterans and police officers in each school, giving more attention to mental-health issues. He zealously avoided the “elephant in the room” — guns. And then Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for governor, raised the issue and was escorted from the room.
If the few statements heard from Republican lawmakers are any indication, there will be no meaningful gun laws enacted by the November election. My advice is to vote your conscience. Think of those small bodies so destroyed by a military-style weapon that DNA evidence was needed to identify them. As a former Australian prime minister said, “Your greatest civil right is to stay alive.”
SHARON CONRY
Champaign