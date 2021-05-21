Time to adopt clean-energy bill
This Illinois legislative session ends May 30, so we need to act quickly to urge our legislators to support the best of the contending clean-energy bills in Springfield.
Only one bill, the Clean Energy Jobs Act, offers a comprehensive plan for fighting climate change, creating good-paying jobs; getting dirty fossil fuels off the grid; and doing all of this in a manner that is fair and equitable to environmental-justice communities. Here’s why this bill is the best option and why you need to act today to ensure its passage.
1. It expands low-income energy-efficiency investments aimed at reducing utility bills and creating healthier homes for those most in need.
2. It funds the creation of workforce-development hubs that provide direct support — from community education to workforce training to career placement — for people of color, those with low incomes and environmental-justice communities, as well as former fossil-fuel workers.
3. It provides for reduction of fossil fuels while increasing renewable sources of energy. Communities that are disproportionately impacted (often low-income and minority) will be among the first recipients of this provision.
Illinois can be a leader in clean energy, but we must act now! Please email, call or tweet your state senators and representatives and ask them to support the passage of the Clean Energy Jobs Act this month. Learn more at ilcleanjobs.org.
KAREN KANE
Champaign