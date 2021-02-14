Time to celebrate anniversary
The Cooperative Nursery School of Champaign-Urbana is celebrating its 75th anniversary.
In honor of this anniversary, we are collecting class photos, then-and-now photos of our students, video submissions of students performing music and more. We have lost track of some of our alumni and hope to gather current contact information as well as updates regarding what students are doing now.
Notably, Vice President Kamala Harris attended our preschool while she lived in Urbana, and her father was teaching at the University of Illinois. Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen is a coop alumna as are Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin’s children.
Contact coopnurserycu @gmail.com with contact information, photos, etc. As with many other small local businesses, we are working to remain financially solvent.
To that end, we have a fundraiser at gofund.me91eba912. Due to COVID-19, we have not been open this year, but we are beginning enrollment and will be open for the 2021-2022 school year.
Coop is a part-time, parent-run preschool that has been educating families in Champaign County since 1946. We are a unique program because our parents have the option of helping in the classroom, and this has helped us to build an amazing, supportive and family-oriented community.
We are grateful to our landlord, First Presbyterian Church of Urbana, and everyone in the community for helping us reach this wonderful milestone, and we look forward to serving Champaign County for many years to come.
JENELLE
THOMPSON-KEENE
Cooperative Nursery School
Champaign