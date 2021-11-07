Time to check Biden’s fitness
For many years, I worked in positions requiring me to be “fit for duty.” My “fitness for duty testing” included drug and mental evaluations. I worked around radioactive materials.
I would like to know why U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis and other responsible representatives have not taken steps to determine if President Joe Biden is “fit for duty.”
Biden has displayed mental incompetence and rapid decline in his abilities to do even the simplest tasks. (News conferences come to mind.) I believe his handling of the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan indicates he does not have the mental capacity to understand his briefings and make responsible decisions based on those briefings. (Or his staff is totally incompetent, or both.)
President Donald Trump was impeached for causing an “insurrection.” Why are Davis and other responsible representatives of both parties not pushing for a “fitness for duty” evaluation of Biden? He controls nuclear missiles.
I can assure readers if Trump had presented himself as Biden has, he would have been promptly impeached.
It’s time Davis and the rest of the members of Congress start acting like they care about the future of this country. They need to fight back against the Democrats’ “Destroy America First Policies.”
The first step should be the evaluation of Biden’s mental capacity and, if warranted, his removal from office.
CHARLES NERONE
Champaign