Time to end
string of shootings
The Aug. 15 editorial regarding the series of shootings in Champaign was well considered. It well appears that the editorial board contracted a rare condition: foresight and critical thought.
One might only hope that the spirit of the editorial does not merely go “rhinoviral” and dissipate within a matter of days.
Where indeed was the last shooting, around 9 a.m. on a weekday?
“New Street at University Avenue.”
How deeply and sadly ironic. Some intersection indeed.
What, at last, must happen before local government officials muster something beyond timid sloth and public preconscious confessions of ineptitude?
It would be enough in the run of cases just to wake up those who are asleep at the switch.
Yet, just wait until those at the switch wake up at the behest of the governed; perhaps only for some of them to show that they were first asleep because they are woke.
Champaign is fast becoming a local governmental analog of Aeroflot Flight 593.
Inviting children to visit a cockpit and see how things might work is one thing. Letting them take a seat at the helm is quite another.
It’s time at last for some adult supervision.
CHASE LEONHARD
Champaign