Time to give land back to Indians
Let’s go from land grant to land back.
The state of Illinois, like all of the United States, is land that carries a dark history of land theft and genocide.
As of right now, Illinois is the third-largest state that does not have a single Native American reservation within its borders. Here in Champaign County, much of our politics and revenue is generated by the University of Illinois, which is a land-grant university that owns over 10,000 acres.
The way this land was acquired is illegitimate, and it is high time the university begins giving its thousands of acres back to the people from whom it was stolen.
BEN JOSELYN
Urbana